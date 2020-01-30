MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) Short Interest Up 25.2% in January

MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,900 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 293,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 419,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MEIP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

MEIP traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.24. 205,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,460. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $227.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 514.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold purchased 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $34,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,632 shares in the company, valued at $658,170.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 41,250 shares of company stock worth $75,075 in the last 90 days. 4.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. NEA Management Company LLC grew its position in MEI Pharma by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 8,533,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 717.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 1,279,524 shares during the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Article: Roth IRA