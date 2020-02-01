MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MGTX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of MGTX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.11. 142,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,974. MeiraGTx has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $662.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that MeiraGTx will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,659,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicole Seligman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $81,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGTX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 2,168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in MeiraGTx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

