Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Down to $20.12

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.32, but opened at $20.12. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $20.34, with a volume of 288,887 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.49.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.88.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

