Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Shares Down 16.7%

Melkior Resources Inc (CVE:MKR) shares dropped 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 231,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 145,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 million and a P/E ratio of 7.50.

About Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR)

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, and volcanic mafic sulfide. Its flagship property is the Carscallen gold project with 295 claims covering 47.12 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

