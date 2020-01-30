Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) Issues Earnings Results

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS.

MLNX traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,141. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.00. Mellanox Technologies has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $121.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mellanox Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

