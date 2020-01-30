Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mellanox Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.19.

MLNX traded up $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,141. Mellanox Technologies has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $121.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.00.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 650.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,881 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 431.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 270,959 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $29,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 41.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,664 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the third quarter worth $12,151,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

