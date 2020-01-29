MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) Short Interest Update

MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MTSL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,012. MER Telemanagement Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MER Telemanagement Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About MER Telemanagement Solutions

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), and CA and enterprise mobility management worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

