Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $67.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 7.81%.

Shares of AMTB traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.63. 29,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,982. The firm has a market cap of $851.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43. Mercantil Bank has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70.

AMTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantil Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.98.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

