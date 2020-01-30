Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MBIN. ValuEngine raised Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 6,532.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $17.93 on Thursday. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $43.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

