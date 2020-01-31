Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Announces $0.61 Quarterly Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Merck & Co., Inc. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Merck & Co., Inc. has a payout ratio of 43.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to earn $5.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

MRK opened at $86.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?