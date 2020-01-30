Mercury NZ (ASX:MCY) Shares Up 2%

Mercury NZ Ltd (ASX:MCY) shares shot up 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$5.14 ($3.65) and last traded at A$5.14 ($3.65), 941 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5.04 ($3.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$4.69.

Mercury NZ Company Profile (ASX:MCY)

Mercury NZ Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, trading, and sale of electricity in New Zealand. The company operates through Energy Markets and Others segments. It operates nine hydro generation stations on the Waikato River; and five geothermal generation stations in the central North Island.

