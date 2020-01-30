Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues Earnings Results

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of MRCY traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,440. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $925,750.00. Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $256,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,003,279.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,498 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

