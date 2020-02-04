Meredith (MDP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Meredith to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Meredith has set its Q2 guidance at $1.59-1.72 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.43 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

Shares of MDP opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. Meredith has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.24.

MDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Meredith from $66.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.85.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

