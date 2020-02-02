Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Meridian Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meridian Bank’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Meridian Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

NASDAQ MRBK opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36. Meridian Bank has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $20.81.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $18.57 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meridian Bank stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Meridian Bank worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

