Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Receives $11.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

VIVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $447.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $17.71.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.57 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Meridian Bioscience’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Phillips purchased 10,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $80,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,257.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 20,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $154,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,044.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,714,000 after acquiring an additional 140,424 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,248,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after buying an additional 55,388 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 513,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 172,857 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 152,637 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,251,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

