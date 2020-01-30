Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $77.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $67.00.

MTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a sell rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.76.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In related news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Man Group plc increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 479,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,730,000 after buying an additional 340,268 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 564.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,368,000 after acquiring an additional 221,205 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1,042.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 240,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 219,301 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,588,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,585,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

