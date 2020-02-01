Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Meritor had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meritor updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.75-2.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance to ~$2.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MTOR traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.91. 886,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,187. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. Meritor has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $27.18.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Meritor in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meritor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.92.

In related news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 3,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $85,689.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $352,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,728 shares of company stock worth $6,179,082 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

