Merriman (OTCMKTS:MERR) and Cowen (OTCMKTS:COWN) Financial Analysis

Merriman (OTCMKTS:MERR) and Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Merriman and Cowen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merriman 0 0 0 0 N/A Cowen 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cowen has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.22%. Given Cowen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cowen is more favorable than Merriman.

Volatility & Risk

Merriman has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cowen has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Cowen shares are held by institutional investors. 63.0% of Merriman shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Cowen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Merriman and Cowen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merriman N/A N/A N/A Cowen 2.52% 6.84% 1.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Merriman and Cowen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merriman N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cowen $966.92 million 0.49 $42.82 million $2.63 6.12

Cowen has higher revenue and earnings than Merriman.

Summary

Cowen beats Merriman on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merriman

Merriman Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Merriman Capital, Inc., provides capital market advisory and research, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's investment banking services include corporate financing services, such as initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and private placements services; and strategic advisory services comprise transaction-specific advice regarding mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and privatizations, as well as general strategic advice. It also offers institutional brokerage services, including institutional sales trading and equity execution, and options execution services to institutional clients. In addition, the company executes securities transactions for money managers, mutual funds, hedge funds, insurance companies, and pension and profit-sharing plans; and provides integrated research and trading solutions, as well as capital markets advisory services. It primarily serves institutional investors and corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Merriman Curhan Ford Group, Inc. and changed its name to Merriman Holdings, Inc. in August 2010. Merriman Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets. It also invests in alternative investments markets through its subsidiaries. Cowen Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Cleveland, Ohio, Dallas, Texas, and San Francisco, California.