Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

MRUS has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $16.35 on Friday. Merus has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $382.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.14.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. Merus had a negative net margin of 90.21% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 million. Equities analysts predict that Merus will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 83,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,309,807.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 278,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $4,501,489.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Merus by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Merus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

