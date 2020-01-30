Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Short Interest Update

Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the December 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MESA. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of MESA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 134,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,800. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $279.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.51 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 3,806.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

