Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

MLAB has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.67.

NASDAQ MLAB traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.26. 517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.05 and a beta of 0.21. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $181.21 and a 12-month high of $271.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 15.76 and a current ratio of 16.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.57 and a 200-day moving average of $236.51.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.31, for a total value of $1,884,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,265,510.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total transaction of $166,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,119 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,829.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $218,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $267,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

