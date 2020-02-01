Meta Financial Group Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $3.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CASH. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $37.22 on Friday. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.15.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.35 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

In related news, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $194,290.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,524.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $452,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,115,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $959,489. 4.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 453.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

