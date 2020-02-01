Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) EVP Michael K. Goik Sells 12,300 Shares

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $452,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,115,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $37.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CASH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 640.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 319.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,435 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 82,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

