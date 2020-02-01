Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Given New $43.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price objective raised by analysts at B. Riley from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CASH. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.15. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.35 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 18.65%. Analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $452,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,194 shares in the company, valued at $6,115,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William David Tull sold 8,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $312,557.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $959,489. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 453.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 25.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 640.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

