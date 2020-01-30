Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.30-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CASH. BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.62. The stock had a trading volume of 220,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,576. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.05. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director William David Tull sold 8,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $312,557.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $194,290.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at $320,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

