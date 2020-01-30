Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.35 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 17.69%. Meta Financial Group updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.30-3.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

In related news, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $194,290.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,524.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William David Tull sold 8,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $312,557.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CASH shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

