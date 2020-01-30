Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.31

Metallic Minerals Corp (CVE:MMG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 148350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 million and a PE ratio of -8.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MMG)

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver and gold deposits. Its principal project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of approximately 165.5 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as Monster Mining Corp.

