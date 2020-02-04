Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Director Margaret Reese Walker Buys 8,000 Shares

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Margaret Reese Walker purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$42.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$343,094.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at C$407,424.60.

Shares of TSE:MX opened at C$41.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of C$40.11 and a 12 month high of C$83.99.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$869.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$807.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 6.6500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.468 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.60%.

Separately, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

