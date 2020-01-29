Methanex (MX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$857.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$840.56 million.

Shares of MX stock opened at C$48.16 on Tuesday. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$40.11 and a 1-year high of C$83.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.474 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

Separately, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other news, insider M&G Investment Management Limited purchased 9,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$51.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$492,260.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 668,513 shares in the company, valued at C$34,236,620.45. Also, Director John Floren purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$45.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,460,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 111,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,100,052.79.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

