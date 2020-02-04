Metlife (MET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Metlife (NYSE:MET) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Metlife to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:MET opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.42. Metlife has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $52.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metlife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.11.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

