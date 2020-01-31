Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Metro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Metro from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$55.86.

Shares of TSE MRU opened at C$54.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion and a PE ratio of 19.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$54.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.11. Metro has a one year low of C$47.18 and a one year high of C$59.03.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.83 billion.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

