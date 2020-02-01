Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $41.58

Metro, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.58 and traded as low as $40.73. Metro shares last traded at $40.73, with a volume of 103 shares changing hands.

Metro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTRAF)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

