MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $17.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $455.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. MetroCity Bankshares has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

