MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Given $17.75 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MetroCity Bankshares’ rating score has declined by 39.5% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $17.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MetroCity Bankshares an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCBS shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of MCBS stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.43. 12,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,623. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $419.46 million and a PE ratio of 9.08. MetroCity Bankshares has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

