Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.68. Mexco Energy shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 409 shares changing hands.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter.

About Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns interests in and operates 3 producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

