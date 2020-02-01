MFF Capital Investments (ASX:MFF) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

MFF Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:MFF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as A$3.85 ($2.73) and last traded at A$3.84 ($2.72), with a volume of 860900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$3.84 ($2.72).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. MFF Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.90%.

The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 9.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$3.64 and a 200 day moving average of A$3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 32.67, a current ratio of 32.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

About MFF Capital Investments (ASX:MFF)

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

