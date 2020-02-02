MFF Capital Investments Ltd Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:MFF)

MFF Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:MFF) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th.

MFF Capital Investments stock opened at A$3.83 ($2.72) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48. The company has a current ratio of 32.67, a quick ratio of 32.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$3.32. MFF Capital Investments has a 52 week low of A$2.62 ($1.86) and a 52 week high of A$3.85 ($2.73).

About MFF Capital Investments

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

