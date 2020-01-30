M&G (LON:VTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,400.21

M&G Plc (LON:VTY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,400.21 ($18.42) and last traded at GBX 1,397 ($18.38), with a volume of 432950 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,364 ($17.94).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VTY shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,520 ($19.99) price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on M&G from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 13.16.

