MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Sets New 12-Month High at $81.01

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.01 and last traded at $81.01, with a volume of 40 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGEE shares. ValuEngine cut MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,608,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,523 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 124.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 52,962 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

