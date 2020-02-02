MGIC Investment (MTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MTG opened at $13.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 57,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $808,274.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,629,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,102,013.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 309,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,363,904 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

