MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $35.78

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.78 and last traded at $36.04, with a volume of 4487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.

MGPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.60.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.16). MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $90.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

