MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

NASDAQ:MGPI traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 149,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $579.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.56. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.09.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.16). MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $90.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

