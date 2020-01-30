Michael F. Hilton Sells 17,436 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total value of $2,981,904.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NDSN opened at $175.33 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $124.90 and a 12 month high of $176.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.63.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $585.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Oppenheimer cut Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.50.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

