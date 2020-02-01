Michael J. Brown Sells 11,493 Shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Stock

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,616.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of IBKC opened at $72.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. IBERIABANK Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.97.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.45 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

IBKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

