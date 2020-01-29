MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDY traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 49,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,418. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $26.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03.

About MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

