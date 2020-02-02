Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on MCRO. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price target (up from GBX 1,000 ($13.15)) on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,545.57 ($20.33).

MCRO stock opened at GBX 1,025.20 ($13.49) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,088.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,219.24. Micro Focus International has a one year low of GBX 998 ($13.13) and a one year high of GBX 2,174.50 ($28.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

