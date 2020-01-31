Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) versus Upland Software (NYSE:UPLD) Head to Head Comparison

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) and Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Micro Focus International and Upland Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Focus International N/A N/A N/A Upland Software -11.31% 21.45% 5.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Micro Focus International and Upland Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Focus International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Upland Software $149.88 million 6.78 -$10.84 million $1.18 34.11

Micro Focus International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upland Software.

Volatility and Risk

Micro Focus International has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upland Software has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Micro Focus International and Upland Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Focus International 1 4 0 0 1.80 Upland Software 0 0 8 0 3.00

Micro Focus International presently has a consensus price target of $23.19, suggesting a potential upside of 72.64%. Upland Software has a consensus price target of $51.75, suggesting a potential upside of 28.57%. Given Micro Focus International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Micro Focus International is more favorable than Upland Software.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of Micro Focus International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Upland Software shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Upland Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Upland Software beats Micro Focus International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories comprising project and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, knowledge engagement, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, Website management and Web visitor insights, and mobile engagement. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers across a range of industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, legal, education, consumer goods, media, telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare, and life sciences, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.