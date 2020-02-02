Microchip Technology (MCHP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Microchip Technology to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 guidance at $1.12-1.32 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Microchip Technology to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $97.48 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $77.66 and a fifty-two week high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.06. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

