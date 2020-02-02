Micron Technology’s (MU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MU. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $53.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $60.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

