Microsoft (MSFT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $162.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.38. The company has a market cap of $1,229.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $102.17 and a 12 month high of $168.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microsoft from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund